Rain chances drop off, cooler days ahead in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – For the third day in a row, spring rain moved across North Texas. Today was another generous soaking. The official amount of 0.55 inches was taken as of 4 p.m. More rain has fallen since then.

The clouds and the rain made for an indoor day. Temperatures stayed in the low 60s all afternoon. We've been spoiled. It was only the THIRD time this month (including yesterday) the daytime high was below the normal high for the day.

As we see the trees and flower beds starting to turn green, we've welcomed this warm and wet start to March. Here at the halfway point to the month, it is the warmest start to spring in almost 20 years (6th in history). It's the wettest start in 15 years (3rd in history).

Look at the current drought monitor. Some dry spots across North Texas (likely gone by next Thursday's weekly update), but no areas of drought.

The whole state of Texas is feeling a little greener here on St. Patrick's weekend. After some dry starts to spring the last two years, more than 75% of the state is currently drought free.

Just a few passing showers this evening as the heavy rain has moved east of us. Watch out for some patchy fog. For tomorrow we are expecting some storms/heavy rain running across our southern counties with small chances in the morning for the Metroplex.

We are expecting MUCH cooler temperatures this week than how March started. Another cold front comes through tomorrow afternoon bringing in some drier air.

The vernal equinox is Tuesday. This starts a run of days longer than nights. Rain chances don't return until Wednesday night.

We don't know yet if next Thursday will offer up another round of strong spring storms. Right now, it doesn't look like it, but we are watching. This is the season.