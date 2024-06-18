Rain chances drop for North Texas as the start of summer nears

NORTH TEXAS — All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as it tries to brew up the first tropical storm of the season. It has 40mph winds but no organized circulation.

There is still a chance this becomes Alberto before it makes landfall in Mexico. There are Tropical Storm Warnings out for the southern Texas coastline.

The large circulation of this storm means it'll bring significant rain to south Texas. While flooding is certainly going to be a problem, the area is thirsty. Most of the land is in moderate to severe drought.

As the track has turned further to the south, the rain chances in North Texas have dropped.

There will plenty of clouds through the day Wednesday that will end this current seven-day run of the 90s. But rain chances are rather modest, only 20%-30% chance.

A dome of high pressure is forecast to build overhead by this weekend. That means hot and dry weather returns to North Texas rather quickly and sticks around. We are going to get close to the 100° mark by next week. Heat Advisories are possible.

Summer starts on Thursday. Hot and dry summer days are in store for North Texas.