Quinlan ISD cancels classes, programs Monday following boil water notice

QUINLAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Quinlan ISD has canceled classes on Oct. 2 while the city is under a boil water notice.

The boil water notice was issued "due to the City of Quinlan's inability to maintain state required minimum disinfectant residual levels" because of higher customer usage in recent months, limiting flushing capabilities.

In addition to classes, there will be no regular day, after-school program or middle school athletics, the district said.

The district will be monitoring the situation throughout the day tomorrow and say a decision for scheduling on Oct. 3 will be made as soon as possible.

High school athletes are still required to attend workouts on Oct. 2 and should hear from their coaches about Oct. 3 workout schedules.

Band students are also required to attend rehearsals on Oct. 2 and should hear from directors about Oct. 3 rehearsal schedules.

The city says they are working diligently to increase levels of disinfectant within the water system by flushing out low residual water and pumping in fresh water with a higher disinfectant residual.

There is no timeline for when the boil notice will be lifted.