Quiet neighborhood shaken after officer, 2 hostages killed in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A community in Austin is shaken after the fatal shooting of a police officer and two others were killed in a hostage standoff Saturday.
Police officers responded to the home early Saturday morning. The hostage taker shot at officers, but they weren't hit.
An hour later, two SWAT officers were shot. One was killed.
SWAT officers returned fire and killed the hostage taker. Police say they also found two more victims dead inside the home.
Those who live near the home say they were surprised by all of this because their neighborhood is usually quiet and peaceful.
"I heard a lot of police sirens going off, and I thought that was very strange, especially for the time of night," said Jose Castillo.
"I got up to look around the house, and I saw the cops everywhere," Gaston Jones said.
The officer killed in the shooting has been identified by Austin's Interim Chief of Police as Officer Jorge Pastore. He joined the department in 2019.
We are working to get an update on the second officer.
