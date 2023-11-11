1 officer, 2 hostages killed overnight in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Austin Police Department is investigating a hostage situation that happened overnight, leaving one officer and two victims dead, with a second officer in stable condition at a local hospital. The suspect is deceased.

During a press briefing Saturday morning, Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson shared details on the developing story.

"This has been a very tragic day," she said. "A very tragic incident for all involved."

First responders received a 911 call at 2:49 a.m. coming from 9308 Bernoulli Drive.

"A caller was screaming for help," Henderson shared. "The caller provided more details and said someone was stabbing her."

APD Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson provides briefing on Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred at the 9300 block of Bernoulli Dr. Posted by Austin Police Department on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Officers arrived at the scene at 2:57 a.m., where they discovered there were two other people injured inside the home with the suspect. Before the officers got there, though, a third victim escaped and was taken to a local hospital.

At 3:00 a.m. officers announced and identified themselves before forcing their way into the home. That's when the suspect started shooting at them. The officers backed out without returning fire. At 3:06 a.m., SWAT was called out to the scene—they arrived another hour later at 4:11.

The SWAT officers also forced their way into the home, at which point the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

At 4:15, it was communicated over radio that two officers had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital, but one of the SWAT officers died from his injuries, according to Mayor Kirk Watson's chief of staff. The second officer is in stable condition.

The two victims inside the home were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the suspect.

The officer who was killed is not being identified at this time.

Mayor Watson responded to the tragedy on X saying, "My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us."

My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us.



I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/be8QXJDBtx — Mayor Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) November 11, 2023

As did the City of Austin.

Gov. Abbott also issued a statement, saying in part, "Hearts across Texas are grieving with the family and loved ones of the Austin Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty early this morning, as well as another who faces a long journey to recovery."

Hearts across Texas grieve for the brave Austin police officer killed in the line of duty early this morning.



Join Cecilia & me in praying for this hero’s family, the injured officer undergoing surgery, & the entire Austin community.



Full statement: https://t.co/iOLrONQ19n pic.twitter.com/3nGKix4AvA — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 11, 2023

A number of police departments offered their condolences, as well, including Richland Hills Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department and Grapevine Police Department.

We send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Austin Police Department who mourn the... Posted by Grand Prairie Police on Saturday, November 11, 2023