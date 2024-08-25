Pups and their owners fill Klyde Warren Park for Bark in the Park

Pups and their owners fill Klyde Warren Park for Bark in the Park

DALLAS — Sunday is National Dog Day, and pet owners celebrate it with their furry friends. Klyde Warren Park transformed into a

"pawridise" for dogs for Bark in the Park.

Live music filled the air in the park in the heart of downtown Dallas as people and their furry friends took in the day with lots of activities and shopping. Almost three dozen vendors came out to Bark in the Park.

Bark in the Park featured all kinds of TLC for man's and woman's best friend. That included everything from jewelry and grooming to gear and photography. Dogs got to socialize and mingle with each other, and adoptable pups put their best paws forward.

Salynda and Rafael Garcia brought their dogs Kota and Jasper to the event.

"It means a lot, especially working all the time. They're at home, so any chance we get to support the community and take our dogs, that's really important to us. The dogs deserve that socialization and interaction with everyone," Salynda Garcia said.

Dallas Animal Services also had adoptable dogs, including Bowie, a two-year-old Pit Bull mix who's looking for his "forever" home. If you missed the event, you can see their full list of adoptable pets on their website or Instagram page.