Potential for more storms in North Texas remains

NORTH TEXAS — Parts of North Texas saw yet another round of rain and storms this afternoon to evening as a Mesoscale Convective System moved southeast out of Oklahoma.

Parts of the system moved into North Texas and then outflow boundaries from those storms ignited more storms. A few stand-alone storms reached severe limits and there are reports of a potential funnel cloud near the Spanish Shores area near Gun Barrel City.

Flooding was the major concern Monday and several flash flood warnings were issued. Between 2"-4" of rain fell across parts of North Texas.

The upper-level pattern hasn't changed so we are still in a northwest flow aloft so any storms that develop to our west-northwest do have a chance of moving into North Texas.

Tuesday's coverage won't be widespread but there is a chance of storms moving out of Oklahoma into our northeast sides of North Texas.

Just like Monday, there is a potential for any outflow boundaries to be the catalyst for more storm development. However, as of Monday night, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas under the lowest risk level (marginal) that any of the storms would reach severe limits.

The upper pattern changes slightly and we get hot and humid toward our midweek. There will be a brief dry period but don't expect comfy conditions. The high temperature warms to the mid-90s but with all of the humidity, it will feel more like 100°+.

A few isolated storms return to the forecast Friday at a 20% coverage but most of the end of the week and weekend looks to be dry, hot and humid.

If you've been wondering or thinking, "This is a crazy spring and we've seen a lot of rain so far this year!" you are right! So far DFW has seen 27.42" of rain this year making it the sixth wettest year-to-date!