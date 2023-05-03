Watch CBS News
Local

Ransomware attack hampering Dallas police operations

/ CBS Texas

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, May 3rd, 2023
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, May 3rd, 2023 02:57

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- A major component of the City of Dallas' police communications system went down Monday morning, as well as some other city services.

CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles has multiple sources confirming the outage was caused by a ransomware attack against the city's systems.

The outage is impacting DPD's computer assisted dispatch system, called CAD, which directs police to emergencies and other calls. 

911 call takers are able to receive calls, but they are having to manually write down instructions for the responding officers. Officers are only able to respond through their phones and radios. 

This issue could be having an even wider impact on the city. CBS News Texas will continue to report on this throughout the day. This story will be updated with the latest information.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 12:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.