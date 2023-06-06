Police: Shooting at San Antonio mall could be connected to 2 other homicides

Watch CBS News
By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A shooting that took place at North Star Mall in San Antonio may be connected to other shootings, according to police.

Two suspects shot and killed a local rapper who was getting his hair cut inside the mall on June 4. No one else was hurt. 

The targeted attack is likely connected to a pair of shootings that took place days before the shooting at North Star Mall, killing two teens and injuring several others. 

Police have yet to share a potential motive or if the violence is gang related.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

