Police: Shooting at San Antonio mall could be connected to 2 other homicides
SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A shooting that took place at North Star Mall in San Antonio may be connected to other shootings, according to police.
Two suspects shot and killed a local rapper who was getting his hair cut inside the mall on June 4. No one else was hurt.
The targeted attack is likely connected to a pair of shootings that took place days before the shooting at North Star Mall, killing two teens and injuring several others.
Police have yet to share a potential motive or if the violence is gang related.
