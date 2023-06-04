Police investigating after shots ring out at San Antonio Mall
SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas) - At least one person was shot Sunday afternoon at the North Star Mall in San Antonio, according to CBS affiliate KENS 5 TV.
Police stopped short of calling the incident an active shooter situation, saying instead the victim was targeted. They also said it was an isolated incident.
CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement officials regarding information about the victim and their search for suspects.
