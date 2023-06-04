Watch CBS News
Police investigating after shots ring out at San Antonio Mall

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

San Antonio police say mall shooting ' isolated incident'
San Antonio police say mall shooting ' isolated incident' 00:40

SAN ANTONIO (CBSNewsTexas) - At least one person was shot Sunday afternoon at the North Star Mall in San Antonio, according to CBS affiliate KENS 5 TV. 

Police stopped short of calling the incident an active shooter situation, saying instead the victim was targeted. They also said it was an isolated incident. 

CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement officials regarding information about the victim and their search for suspects. 

Please click back for updates. 

First published on June 4, 2023 / 6:20 PM

