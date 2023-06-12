Police searching for 16-year-old runaway last seen at Cracker Barrel

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The Denton Police Department is searching for Katy Throneberry, 16, who they say ran away from home.

Throneberry was last seen on June 9 at the Cracker Barrel in the 4000 block of I-35 in Denton. Surveillance footage from that day shows her driving her parent's car (a blue Ford Crown Victoria) with an unidentified man. She is 5'9", 150 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Also, Throneberry has glasses, but doesn't always wear them.

Police said they found her parent's car in downtown Dallas the next day.

Detectives said they don't currently suspect foul play.

Anyone with information about Throneberry's whereabouts should contact Detective Morgan at 940.349.8470.