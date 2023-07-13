Police release dash cam video from 'excessive force' traffic stop

SANGER, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Sanger Police Department released dash-cam footage of an investigative traffic stop that led to a sergeant's dismissal and Grand Jury indictment.

The incident happened in the 300 Block of Willow Street in Sanger on October 23, 2022, when SPD received a call from the Denton County Sheriff's Office Dispatch regarding a vehicle disturbance. Upon the vehicle entering the Sanger city limits,SPD responded to the call and initiated a traffic stop.

Investigators said Thompson, who responded to the call, ordered the driver out of the car. The driver complied, walked to the rear of his car and during the attempt to place the driver in handcuffs, Thompson used physical force and a Taser.

Dash cam video shows Thompson take the handcuffed man down to the ground, and appears to punch him. Investigators say physical force and a taser was used, but when Thompson wrote up his report, the details didn't match the video.

An internal investigation concluded that the report filed by Thompson was inconsistent with what the video recordings presented and that the use of force was excessive.

On December 9, Thompson was terminated from the Sanger Police Department and SPD contacted the Texas Rangers, who conducted an independent criminal investigation, filing their case with the Denton County District Attorney's office.

The District Attorney's Office presented their case to Grand Jury, who, on March 30, indicted Thompson on one count of official oppression and one count of assault.

Thompson's trial is still pending.