Police release 911 call, bodycam video from Mesquite charter school shooting

MESQUITE – Police have released 911 calls and bodycam video from the shooting that took place at the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy on Feb. 19.

The 911 call came from the school's assistant principal. She told dispatch that there was a student in the building with a gun.

"I'm with him, he's fine, I'm calming him down, we need someone here now," she said. "He's just standing, he won't put the gun down."

He was in her office at the time, when she put the building in lockdown.

School administrators can be heard in the 911 call telling the student to put the gun on the floor. Police then arrived within two minutes, Mesquite police PIO Brandon Ricketts said.

Ricketts said police spoke with the student, a 16-year-old boy, for about four minutes.

"Did anything upset you today?" one police officer said. "We don't want anything to happen to you or anyone else."

While police were talking to the student, he reached for the gun on the floor, and police started shooting. Three officers fired 19 times over the two threats encountered by the student, Ricketts said.

The student was transported to a local hospital in stable condition after suffering injuries to his lower legs. Police haven't said if the injuries were from gunshots or not. No other injuries were reported.

On CCTV from the school, the student is seen standing up and pointing the weapon towards officers.

Police say the student brought the weapon to campus "intending to do harm."

The student has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant as well as exhibition of a firearm.

Mesquite police will continue interviewing witnesses.