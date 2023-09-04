Watch CBS News
Police recover body of missing 15-year-old from Lake Ray Hubbard

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The body of a missing 15-year-old was recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard over the weekend.

The body of the teen was recovered near the south end of the lake on Sept. 3 around 12:20 p.m. He was last seen in the water the evening of Sept. 1, police say.

The identity of the teen won't be released due to his age.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 10:41 AM

