Police: Pedestrian struck, killed after not using crosswalk in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Grand Prairie police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 22, police said a Nissan driving north in the 1000 block of Belt Line Road struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross the roadway.

The pedestrian was not using the designated crosswalk when he was struck, police said. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police said the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and that no criminal charges are expected to be filed.