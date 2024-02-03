Police need your help to find missing 9-year-old-boy

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is requesting your help to find a missing boy.

Shawn Hill was last seen on February 3, 2024, around 1:40 a.m. on the 11000 block of Audelia Rd.

Hill is 9 years old, is 5'00" and weighs 85 pounds with black/blond hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a broken heart logo, a grey shirt, blue joggers, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 911 or (214) 671-4268.