Police: Man walks up, shoots woman in car off Central Expressway

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A woman was shot in Dallas off Central Expressway by a man who walked up to her car, according to police.

It happened in the early morning hours on April 23.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery.

Police did not comment on her condition.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the department for more details about the shooting. For now, they said it wasn't a drive-by or road rage shooting.