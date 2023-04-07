Police make second arrest in Denton double homicide

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police have made a second arrest in a double homicide that happened in Denton last month.

Benjaminpaul Teal, 29, was arrested in Wichita Falls Friday morning and has been charged with capital murder.

The shooting occurred on March 23 at around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.

When police arrived to the scene, there was a man and a woman found fatally shot in a vehicle. The victims were later identified as 29-year-old Breanna Dunn and 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects flee from the scene.

On April 3, Silvester Williams, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder. After the arrest of Williams, interviews and evidence led detectives to believe Teal was the second suspect in the double homicide.