Arrest made in Denton double homicide, police say

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested for killing two people in Denton last month, police said.

At approximately 10 p.m. March 23, police were sent to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman shot dead inside a vehicle. The victims have since been identified as 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr., and 29-year-old Breanna Dunn.

Police said during their investigation, "numerous pieces of evidence" linked Silvester Williams to Calvert and the shooting.

"This evidence showed they knew one another, confirming this crime was not a random act of violence," the Denton Police Department said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Williams was subsequently arrested in Lewisville and has been charged with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to call Detective Bearden at 940-349-7986, or report an anonymous tip to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).