Police investigating stabbing death in South Dallas

By Raegan Scharfetter

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in South Dallas Friday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. May 12, police responded to a stabbing call in the 1600 block of Stoneman Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from stab wounds. His identity has not been released at this time.

The motive for the stabbing remains publicly unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757 or yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.

