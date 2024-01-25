Three dead after shooting at Arlington apartment complex police say
ARLINGTON — Arlington Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on the city's south side.
Three victims were found at the location with gunshot wounds and have been pronounced deceased, police say.
Police have not released any additional information on the victims at this time.
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane Thursday evening.
There is no one in police custody in relation to this incident at this time.
A CBS News Texas crew is on the scene.
This is a developing story.
