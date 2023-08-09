Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating body found in Plano parking lot

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 9
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 9 02:48

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating what led to the death of a person whose body was found in a parking lot.

The body was discovered on Aug. 7 around 4:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of Central Expressway.

When police arrived, they found the body inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The body was taken to the Collin County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy, where it was determined that the victim didn't die of natural causes.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there are no apparent concerns for the safety of the community.

The investigation leading up to the death of this person is ongoing.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 1:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.