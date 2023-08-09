Police investigating body found in Plano parking lot

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating what led to the death of a person whose body was found in a parking lot.

The body was discovered on Aug. 7 around 4:30 p.m. at the 3300 block of Central Expressway.

When police arrived, they found the body inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The body was taken to the Collin County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy, where it was determined that the victim didn't die of natural causes.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there are no apparent concerns for the safety of the community.

The investigation leading up to the death of this person is ongoing.