Police investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are investigating a hit-and-run last month that killed a 37-year-old woman.
According to the report, around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 22, a maroon Chevrolet Trax, made between 2014-2016, traveling south in the area of 500 S. Buckner Blvd. hit a pedestrian.
Investigators found the suspect fled the scene heading east on Elam Rd. without stopping to help the victim, Antonette Logan.
Logan died from her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0011.
