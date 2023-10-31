Watch CBS News
Police investigating after 13-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run

By S.E. Jenkins

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are searching for the driver and the GMC vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas, Clover Haven St. hit and run suspect vehicle Dallas Police Department

Police were called to the 5100 block of Clover Haven Street just after 3:30 p.m. after a 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle.

According to the report, the teen was riding a go-kart when a vehicle coming out of the alleyway hit him. DPD says the vehicle reversed down the alleyway and left the area.

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0020.

