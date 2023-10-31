Police investigating after 13-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are searching for the driver and the GMC vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 5100 block of Clover Haven Street just after 3:30 p.m. after a 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle.
According to the report, the teen was riding a go-kart when a vehicle coming out of the alleyway hit him. DPD says the vehicle reversed down the alleyway and left the area.
The teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0020.
