Police asking for public help weeks after shooting death of Arlington father of 6

By Jason Allen

/ CBS Texas

Who killed Ali Ismail?
Who killed Ali Ismail? 02:42

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Three weeks after an Arlington father was shot in his driveway by a suspected car burglar, police have exhausted leads and are asking the public for help.

A blurry home security camera image of two males pulling on car door handles is the best investigators have so far in Feb. 14 murder of Ali Ismail.

The 36-year-old father of six was coming home from work at about 5 a.m., pulling into his own driveway at the same time one of the suspects was there. 

That suspect immediately fired multiple shots toward Ismail's vehicle, killing him.

Video shows the two suspects running east from the home, down Prentice Street in the southwest part of the city. Police have no eyewitnesses who saw them. 

In addition to asking home and business owners to check videos, police are also asking anyone who may have been up that morning and seen the suspects to come forward.

Earlier this week, police went door to door with flyers, canvassing the neighborhood south of Interstate 20, between Collins Street and New York Avenue.

Assistant Chief Tarrick McGuire said investigators had worked out three-to-four miles from the location of the shooting. They have come across additional videos, but they haven't been helpful with the suspects only seen from a distance, or in black and white.

"Very seldom do you see a property crime result in a violent crime such as this, where someone loses their life," McGuire said.

Jamal Ali, a cousin of Ismail, said the Somali community has been taking care of the children, and his widow, who is expecting their seventh child.

Ismail ran his own small trucking company, Panda Logistics, which has had to close since the shooting.

"I want you to take a moment just to imagine this, you could be in that situation...and just plead to the public and community, to share any information that you have," Ali said Friday.

Oak Farms Dairy has since put up a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 6:06 PM

