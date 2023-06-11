Police: 23-year-old woman shot, killed at 'large get-together' in Southeast Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed at a "large get-together" in Southeast Dallas Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. June 10, police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of N. Jim Miller Road.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Latorra Allen shot and laying on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to took Allen to a local hospital where she died.

Police discovered there had been a "large get-together" at the location when several shots rang out and Allen was hit. They say there is no suspect description and that this investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.