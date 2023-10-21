Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting incident in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police say one person is dead and one is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Friday night.

Dallas Police say they responded to a shooting complaint in the 13000 block of Esperanza Road on October 20, 2023, at about 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they discovered 27-year-old Thomas Tycion Burns, who had been shot and was lying in the street. Burns was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In addition to Burns, another adult male victim was also shot during the incident. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Joshua Conklin at 214-671-3584 or to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.