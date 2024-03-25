Plenty of sunshine ahead for North Texas

No freeze in North Texas Monday night, but it will be chilly

NORTH TEXAS — Another good spring rain Sunday night and Monday morning, just over 1.0" of rain at DFW. This is currently the 11th wettest March on record.

Since late January, DFW has only logged one freeze, on Feb. 18. So it's an early start to the growing season with some good rain as well. Nice for the gardens. There's no freeze Monday night, but it will be chilly.

There will be just enough north wind to produce a wind chill in the 30s.

Lots of sunshine Tuesday, and it'll warm up nicely into the low 60s.

The next rain chance comes Wednesday. It's a meager 20% chance for the afternoon and evening.

It'll clear out on Thursday. A great day and a wonderful evening for baseball!

Big warm-up for Easter weekend. For the start of April near 90°!