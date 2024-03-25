Watch CBS News
Plenty of sunshine ahead for North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

No freeze in North Texas Monday night, but it will be chilly
No freeze in North Texas Monday night, but it will be chilly 03:04

NORTH TEXAS — Another good spring rain Sunday night and Monday morning, just over 1.0" of rain at DFW.  This is currently the 11th wettest March on record.

download.png

Since late January, DFW has only logged one freeze, on Feb. 18. So it's an early start to the growing season with some good rain as well. Nice for the gardens. There's no freeze Monday night, but it will be chilly.

download.png

There will be just enough north wind to produce a wind chill in the 30s.

download.png

Lots of sunshine Tuesday, and it'll warm up nicely into the low 60s.

download.png

The next rain chance comes Wednesday. It's a meager 20% chance for the afternoon and evening.  

download.png

It'll clear out on Thursday. A great day and a wonderful evening for baseball!

download.png

  Big warm-up for Easter weekend. For the start of April near 90°!

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 7:58 PM CDT

