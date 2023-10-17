Pleasant Grove non-profit asks for public's help to stay open

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Dallas non-profit in the Pleasant Grove community continues to dedicate itself to feeding the elderly and low income families.

At least 1,800 people stand in line daily to feed their families at The Inspired Vision Compassion Center. But the organization's compassion has a mortgage, and that payment is due.

"We need help from the community," shared Teadran White with the center. "We spent ten years helping the community, now we need your help."

The building where the organization operates out of has a $700,000 balloon payment, and $600,000 balance payable by Nov. 1. They, like the people they serve need help... and fast.

"There's a lot of people that need food, seniors like myself," shared Maria Reyna.

Filling up baskets with fruit, vegetables and other snacks, the grocery store and retail shop provides healthy options at no cost to clients.

"If you have a great need, and you don't have any money, but you have children, they will fill your basket up," said Tammy Armour of Grand Prairie.