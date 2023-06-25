Plano pedestrian killed after being struck by multiple vehicles

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A pedestrian in Plano was killed just after midnight Sunday after being struck by multiple vehicles on US Highway 75.

Plano Police Department said it was notified of a welfare concern/traffic crash in the southbound lanes of US 75 north of Parker Road.

The pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the highway, according to police. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle was interviewed and released. They were not injured.

Police have not yet identified the deceased pedestrian.