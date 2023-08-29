Plano man publicly thanks paramedics, doctors who saved his life through unique partnership

Plano man publicly thanks paramedics, doctors who saved his life through unique partnership

Plano man publicly thanks paramedics, doctors who saved his life through unique partnership

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — In life-or-death situations like sudden cardiac arrest, every second counts when it comes to saving a life.

"This experience has just been overwhelming obviously...for me and my family," Rick Armijo said.

Two months ago, Armijo went into sudden cardiac arrest.

"I don't remember the event," he said. "I don't recall the seven or eight days that I was on life support."

Armijo said it wasn't until later that he learned his stepson had started CPR until first responders arrived.

"For certain patients that are in a resistant rhythm—a shockable rhythm cardiac arrest—we have the potential to add something to their care that's never been seen before and it buys time," Plano Fire-Rescue Medical Director Dr. Mark Gamber said.

Gamber is talking about a new partnership between them and the Medical City ECMO team.

It allows paramedics to make the call if a patient is a good candidate for the ECMO machine, which can take over circulatory and respiratory functions. Then if needed, they call in the ECMO team.

"That night, really late at night, our medics called in our physician and nursing team and they responded immediately to come help Rick," Gamber said.

As soon as Armijo arrived at Medical City Plano, paramedics were able to work side-by-side with the ECMO team, giving him constant care.

"If you have the shockable rhythm without ECMO, survival to leaving the hospital is less than 9% with a good neuro brain function," Medical City Plano Medical Director of ECMO Dr. Crescens Pellecchia said. "With ECMO, worldwide the survival is about 29%."

The Medical City ECMO team says since going live last December, they're at 55 to 60%. It's something Armijo doesn't take lightly.

"Although I'm not at 100% yet, I feel like I'm extremely lucky to be able to lead a normal life because of the first responders and the medical team," he said. "They are the reason I'm standing here today."

On Monday, he publicly thanked those who saved his life.