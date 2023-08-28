Plano man Behailu Birkie gets 40 years after sexually abusing child for decade

McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – He sexually abused his victim for a decade. Now Behailu Birkie, 44, of Plano will spend the next four decades in jail.

"This victim endured sexual abuse from Birkie not just in our county, but in another state and another country for almost 10 years. We are grateful that this jury returned a maximum sentence," shared Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

Birkie was found guilty on three charges of sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each charge.

He was friends with the victim's family and had ongoing access to her since she was 11 years old, according to the DA's office. The abuse began when the child lived in Ethiopia, and continued after her family moved to Plano. She lived there from the age of 15 to 18. The abuse continued until she turned 21, but was living in Tampa by that time. It was then she reported the abuse to medical personnel, who then told the police department.

Tampa Police Department Detective Kevin McNiff investigated the case. After interviewing the victim, he contacted the Plano Police Department to report the additional abuse that happened there.

Detective Chris Jones then stepped in, interviewing the victim who disclosed additional details of abuse.

Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, carrying a range of punishment from 2 to 20 years in prison. For this type of offense, a judge has the discretion to "stack" sentences. Meaning that the judge could determine that a sentence run consecutively, in other words, not begin until the first sentence ends.

Judge Richard Davis presided over the case.