Plano ISD hears recommendations to close four schools

PLANO – Facing a $35 million deficit, the Plano Independent School District heard suggestions Tuesday to save the district millions. However, four schools have to shut down to make it a reality.

The district admits it is a challenging decision, but the fiscal possibilities make it worth the review.

Trustees for the system heard a presentation from three presenters from a committee formed last September to review a population drop in students impacting the district's bottom line.

PISD faces a $35 million deficit with the loss of 7,000 students over the past 12 years. Demographers have predicted another 1,800 will leave by 2028.

The district is divided into clusters: East, Central and West. The school population ratio is ideal at 80 percent or higher, but the system said many are below that number.

The recommending committee suggested closing down Forman Elementary School and Armstrong Middle School.

John Tedford, Armstong's principal, sat on the committee that recommended his school shut its doors.

Davis Elementary School and Carpenter Middle were suggested from the Central cluster. In the meantime, the committee told trustees that the West cluster will require more time to study because of growth.

Trustees said the closures would save the system $5.2 million annually. However, the group's recommendation remains until the board studies the issue and votes. Plano ISD's budget hearing is in June.