Plano dentist sentenced to prison for fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Plano dentist who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in connection with COVID-19 relief funds, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back $1.49 million in restitution.

According to court documents, Brian Bui obtained at least two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his dentistry business by submitting a falsified application. He fabricated supporting documentation on the applications and lied about his number of employees and monthly payroll expenses.

The Paycheck Protection Program was a pandemic-era program that offered small business loans as part of the federal coronavirus rescue plan. As a result of his application, Bui received $1.89 million in forgivable loans and he used that money in ways not authorized by the program.