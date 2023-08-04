Know before you go: Plan your trip to the FC Dallas v. Inter Miami match

Know before you go: Plan your trip to the FC Dallas v. Inter Miami match

Know before you go: Plan your trip to the FC Dallas v. Inter Miami match

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are making a trip to Frisco on Sunday for the Leagues Cup.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to Frisco for the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup – tickets for the match went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in less than 30 minutes.

CBS News Texas' Madison Sawyer recommends getting to the match significantly earlier than you normally would. The time of the match has yet to be announced, but be aware of the traffic, even if you aren't going.

Pay attention to where you park and be aware of tow zones in and around downtown Frisco.

Dallas North Tollway, Eldorado Parkway, Main Street and Preston Road are streets that will have the most gridlock, so plan ahead!

TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect heavy in traffic this weekend in Frisco as FC Dallas takes on Inter Miami on Sunday. @CBSNewstexas pic.twitter.com/qYy7705XRf — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) August 4, 2023