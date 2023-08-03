FC Dallas wins 2-1 over Mazatlán FC, next match against Inter Miami & Lionel Messi in Frisco

Lionel Messi fever takes hold in U.S. Lionel Messi fever takes hold in U.S. as he makes his MLS debut 02:56

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com/AP) – Lionel Messi is coming to Frisco.

FC Dallas earned a 2-1 win over Mazatlán FC in Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium.

Over in Florida, Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City.

This means Messi and Inter Miami will be on their way to Frisco to face FC Dallas on Aug. 6 in Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

"I hope the Leagues Cup tournament helps us get back on track in MLS play," said FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez. "Prior to the Leagues Cup, we hit a phase of injuries, where we lost our style of play and Leagues Cup has helped us recover it and helped us get our players back into game rhythm. Our play style has evolved positively throughout the tournament. We are very happy to get to the Round of 16 after three different games against three different teams."

Should be a fun one.



Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11AM CT. pic.twitter.com/fHPjkgFChP — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) August 3, 2023

"At the beginning of the tournament, I was not expecting us to take on Inter Miami CF," said FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco. "We are going to welcome Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF until the game starts. It will be a dream to play against Messi."

Messi–the seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, soccer's most prestigious individual award–made his much anticipated debut with Inter Miami in July after spending two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Tickets for the match go on sale Thursday morning. There's no telling how much the tickets will retail for but according to AP, some have paid hundreds, even thousands, to see Messi play in Miami.