Pioneering 9th graders embark on journey at Young Women's STEAM Academy

NORTH TEXAS – Adalyn Gonzalez just started ninth grade at the Young Women's STEAM Academy at Balch Springs.

"I'm very thankful that I have this other experience because my family members didn't have some of this when they were in high school," Gonzalez said.

The Young Women's STEAM Academy focuses on sparking a love of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math in every girl who attends the school. Gonzalez has attended YWSA since the sixth grade. This year, the school expanded to become a 6-12 school. She's now part of the first class of ninth graders.

"There are not as many women in those science and technology fields, so really trying to expose those young ladies at an early age to all of the fields they can go into is really important," said Rubbina Sanchez, principal of Young Women's STEAM Academy.

The school works hard to show these girls that a career in STEAM is possible. And that college is possible too. Most of the girls here will be first-generation college students.

"My mom didn't go to college; my dad was the only one, and they're very proud," Gonzalez said, tearing up.

According to census data, less than 10 percent of residents in the Balch Springs and Pleasant Grove community have college degrees. Principal Sanchez wants to change that by preparing these girls for college at a young age.

"I am a first-generation college student. I also graduated from Dallas Independent School District, so this is my home. Bringing back into the community and being able to have that influence and guide our young ladies and their parents so they don't have to struggle and figure out the path to get to college is really what makes me smile," Sanchez said.

The school is now partnering with the Young Women's Preparatory Network and was granted $2 million in funding from Texas Instruments.

"What that's going to do is, one, it provides a college success advisor. This particular person works directly with all of our girls, grades 6-12, and helps them research and find best-fit scholarships and best-fit schools for things they are interested in," Sanchez said.

Thanks to the confidence she's gained here, Gonzalez doesn't fear the challenges that lie ahead.

"I say if you think and know you can do it, go for it. Even if you don't think you can, go for it," Gonzalez said.