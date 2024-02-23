Mesquite charter school closed Friday "to support healing process" days after shooting

MESQUITE – Classes are canceled Friday at the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy, four days after a student brought a gun to campus.

Dr. Derrick Love, executive director of the academy, says they're closing for the day "in light of recent events and with the utmost concern for the safety and emotional well-being of staff and students."

"This is a necessary step to provide everyone in our community-parents, students, and staff alike-the space and time needed to process their emotions and feelings in the aftermath of what has occurred," Love said.

At 8:49 a.m. Monday, a school administrator made a 911 call about a person in an office with a firearm and what police called, "intent to harm."

The school followed the standard response protocol, locking down the campus. Officers were able to isolate the student and while police said they tried to negotiate with him, three officers discharged their weapons.

The student suffered minor injuries to his lower legs and no one else was injured.

Classes resumed Tuesday through Thursday.

Love said regular schedule resumes Monday.