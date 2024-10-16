Pilot Point police arrest man for allegedly grooming teens on social media

Pilot Point ISD is urging parents to monitor their children's social media pages after a man was arrested in connection to grooming high school students.

Pilot Point police arrested Angelo Barone, 25, for allegedly engaging in child grooming.

Earlier this month, the Pilot Point Police Department said they were made aware of the allegations involving Barone and three PPISD students, going back to September 2024.

With assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division, police arrested Barone on Oct. 14, at his workplace in McKinney. Police did not specify where he works.

Barone was in contact with three students between the ages of 14 and 15 via Snapchat, according to Pilot Point PD.

Barone was booked in the Denton County Jail and charged with child grooming, a third-degree felony, according to police. His bond was set at $20,000, and jail records show he bonded out the next day.

PPPD emphasized that Barone was not a resident of Pilot Point and he was still able to access the students through a friend group on Snapchat.

If anyone has information related to this incident, the Pilot Point ISD Police Department asks to contact them at (940)686-7380.