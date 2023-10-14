Person of interest in elementary school employee's slaying found dead, Forest Hill police say

Forest Hill police ID person of interest linked to killing of elementary school worker

Forest Hill police ID person of interest linked to killing of elementary school worker

Forest Hill police ID person of interest linked to killing of elementary school worker

FOREST HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A person of interest in the slaying of a Fort Worth ISD employee has been found dead, according to Forest Hill police.

The initial shooting

Just before 7 a.m. Oct. 11, Forest Hill police were sent to David K. Sellars Elementary School, located on Dorsey Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside with multiple gunshot wounds and began to perform life-saving measures.

The woman—later identified as a school employee—was pronounced dead after being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Her name remains publicly unknown at this time.

Police have been gathering information and processing evidence since the incident, telling CBS News Texas Thursday that they obtained warrants to search the victim's car and a Chevy Impala spotted leaving the scene.

And while the department never publicly shared the identity of the person of interest, they put out information to other police in the area to be on the lookout.

Details regarding the person-of-interest's death remain unknown at this time, and police said this remains an ongoing investigation.