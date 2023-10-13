Forest Hill police ID person of interest in elementary school employee's shooting death

FOREST HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Forest Hill police say they've identified a person of interest in connection to the killing of an elementary school employee.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of David K. Sellars Elementary, just minutes before the school was scheduled to open its doors.

Though police are not publicly identifying the person of interest, they have said they believe it's someone the victim knew and that the shooting was isolated.

Investigators have gotten warrants to search the victim's car and a Chevy Impala spotted leaving the scene. It was discovered soon after the shooting abandoned in Fort Worth.

Police are currently looking for evidence to link it to their person of interest.

And while the department isn't publicly sharing the person of interest's identity, they have put out information to other police in the area to be on the lookout.



CBS News Texas asked Fort Worth ISD about the decision to keep the school open following the shooting Wednesday—a decision some parents were puzzled by—and the district wrote back stating the following:

"We kept the school open primarily because, legally, schools can only be closed under specific circumstances. Families were informed promptly allowing them to decide whether to keep their children home… Closing the school abruptly could have left our students vulnerable especially considering the number of students who walk to school… Additionally Forest Hill PD deemed the campus safe…"

Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns said he agreed it was safer for students to be in the building rather than standing in front where many had gathered.