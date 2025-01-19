People brave cold weather to attend Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The frigid weather isn't stopping people from attending the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

On Sunday, visitors braved the cold for the opening weekend, with children dressing in layers for livestock competitions.

Young participants bundled up and mooooved indoors for the youth dairy cattle judging contest, which included Jaelyn Jobe.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I grew up around dairy cows, so I kind of know what to look for, but sometimes it can be a little tricky, like if they're all kind of pretty good," said Jobe.

Students from all across the country who are pursuing a career in agriculture competed in the collegiate division.

"This gives them a chance to sharpen their skills on judging dairy animals. You can see that we have cattle moving through the ring, and they're looking at them and judging them on their traits and characteristics that best represent the perfect animal in that breed," said Will Sudweeks, superintendent of collegiate livestock.

While the staff at the stock show is taking precautions to keep people safe in the bitter cold, they encourage everyone who attends to dress in layers.

"Almost everything here on the complex is indoors now," said Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Matt Brockman.

Upgraded HVAC units in some buildings are part of the $40 million renovation project.

"Over in the trade show or in our food court, it's going to be nice, warm, and comfortable," said Brockman. "People are going to be in shirtsleeves, kicking back and enjoying a corn dog or looking at all the trade show vendors."

"I have like five coats on right now," Jobe said.

Jobe knows how to dress properly for the cold weather as she sets her sights on future.

"I want to be a veterinarian, and then I want to get into embryology and try to start my own type of breeding program with the cows that I raise," Jobe said.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo continues through February 8.