Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Jacksboro Highway

SANSOM PARK – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in the 5300 block of Jacksboro Highway just after midnight Saturday.

Police arrived on scene and found the man lying on the ground. Unresponsive, he was transported to Texas Health Harris in critical condition, police said.

"The male is currently in the ICU with injuries that are non-conducive to life," Sansom Park police said in a news release.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed. Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The identities of the driver and the pedestrian will not be released, police said.