Pedestrian killed while crossing US 287, closing highway

FORT WORTH – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fort Worth late Monday morning, shutting down the highway.

The pedestrian was struck while crossing US 287 near Miller Avenue in Southeast Fort Worth. This portion of northbound US 287 shut down while officials investigated the crash.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene on Monday, showing a truck with a large dent on the passenger side and the pedestrian's body nearby, under a tarp.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.