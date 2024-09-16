Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed while crossing US 287, closing highway

FORT WORTH – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fort Worth late Monday morning, shutting down the highway. 

The pedestrian was struck while crossing US 287 near Miller Avenue in Southeast Fort Worth. This portion of northbound US 287 shut down while officials investigated the crash.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene on Monday, showing a truck with a large dent on the passenger side and the pedestrian's body nearby, under a tarp.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

