Paxton takes aim at more Texas businesses

DALLAS — Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking aim at more Texas businesses.

Paxton is suing The Factory in Deep Ellum, Texas Trust Theater in Grand Prairie and Grapevine's Meow Wolf in addition to the State Fair of Texas. San Antonio's The Lucky Duck is also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the businesses didn't allow off-duty officers to bring their firearms into the venues on multiple occasions, violating a 2017 law allowing officers to bring their weapons into public venues, whether or not the officers are on duty.

Prior to Paxton's lawsuit, the businesses confirmed to the Office of the Attorney General, in writing, that they would follow the 2017 law, according to the OAG. However, Paxton's office continued receiving complaints from peace officers claiming the businesses were not following the law.

Each business is subject to a $1,000 fine per violation, according to Texas Code of Criminal Procedure article 2.1305.

"Texas law must be respected to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," Paxton said in a statement. "Criminal activity can occur at any time and any place. Peace officers are often well-positioned to prevent and suppress crime, even when they are out of uniform and off duty."

The lawsuits were filed with the Dallas County District Court.