Attorney General Paxton sues the State Fair of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking legal action against the State Fair of Texas. Paxton accuses the State Fair of violating a law that allows law enforcement officers to carry their authorized firearms inside the fairgrounds, even if they are off duty. Paxton says the fair violated the law at least twice. In a statement, the State Fair said it takes seriously its legal obligation to allow officers to carry their weapons at the fairgrounds.