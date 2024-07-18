Paving the way for MLB greats for over 20 years: The Frisco RoughRiders

FRISCO — For more than two decades, the Frisco RoughRiders have paved the way for several Texas Rangers players and MLB "greats." So, CBS News Texas checked in with the minor league team to see how the franchise has grown in size and success since it got its start in North Texas 21 years ago.

"I think the rough riders after 20 years has really just been ingrained into the sports consciousness here in North Dallas and Collin County."

RoughRiders general manager, Scott Burchett, has been with the team since the beginning, starting as an intern and working his way up. During his long career, Burchett was also able to see more than two hundred RoughRiders work their way up to the majors. Some of those names include 2024 all-star Cole Regans as well as Rangers center fielder, Evan Carter, and Rangers general manager Chris Young.

"Young played for us back in 2004 and won the Texas League Championship back then," Burchett recalled, "I am a proud parent to most of them. It has been cool to see all these guys make it to the next level and succeed."

Also, on the heels of the Rangers first World Series title last year, the RoughRiders have also reaped the rewards with increased attendance. Senior marketing director, Krystin King, the team has taken advantage of it.

"It's been a lot of fun because this year we've done a lot of Rangers-themed themes as well for a theme night. We did a whole Evan Carter weekend where we gave out his bobblehead, just helping fans draw the connection between AA Frisco and major leagues with the Rangers," King explained.

The RoughRiders was not only the first sports team to come to Frisco, but it also laid the foundation for future development, allowing this town, to truly become widely known as "Sports City USA."

Frisco is now host to the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters, the Dallas Star, FC Dallas, and the National Soccer Hall of Fame with the RoughRiders leading the charge.

"I think the RoughRiders really had a hand in those early years and putting Frisco on the map. Once again, making it Sports City USA and setting up the blueprint for all the growth that happened," Burchett explained.

Win or lose, Riders Field is all about tradition and family fun. Just ask this father-son duo, Roger and Remington Williamson.

"[My son Remington] always likes coming to games. He has always been locked in watching the games. It's just such a great time to be with family. It's a beautiful day," Roger said with excitement.

From popular playgrounds to its unique lazy river, the stadium has tried to innovate through the years, but Burchett says, this team and stadium are just getting started. "We will be looking at some new unique ideas, maybe the next lazy river if you will, and try to reinvent the ballpark and how to make it cutting edge for the next 21 years," Burchett says.