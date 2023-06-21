Patrols increased at North Lakes Park after woman says suspicious man approached her

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The City of Denton Police Department is warning people about the potential for danger if a stranger puts a flyer on your car, then approaches you.

A woman told police that at 11 a.m. on June 20, a man driving a white GMC Savana van came up to her after possibly placing a flyer on her driver's side door handle.

They were in the parking lot of North Lakes Park. She told police it seemed like the man was trying to distract her and she felt unsafe. The woman drove away and called 911 from another location.

Responding officers found the man inside his van and after an on-scene investigation, determined there was no probable cause for an arrest.

Police are investigating and have increased patrols at the park.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any similar event, is asked to call 940-349-8181.