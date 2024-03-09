Passes sold at state parks for April 8 eclipse

There's less than month until the solar eclipse graces our skies. But if you're planning on heading to a Texas State Park to catch the phenomenon, you're going to want to plan your trip now.

At Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose people normally have their eyes glued on the magnificent dinosaur tracks on the ground —but on April 8 they'll be looking up to the sky to catch the total solar eclipse.

"It's gonna be kind of like a busy Saturday for us," said Zach Riggs, lead interpretative ranger for Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Riggs is used to big crowds. But he's already preparing to accommodate hundreds of parkgoers for the big event. He says a parking plan is in place, as are designated viewing spots to make it easy for guests.

"Be prepared to come early and stay late we are anticipating a lot of traffic coming in and out of the park at that time ," said Riggs.

Reservations for a spot to see the totality at a Texas State Park opened at 8 a.m. Friday. We're told they're already going fast.

"Right before you came it was about 200 left so I fully expect us to sell out," said Riggs.

You won't be able to enter a state park that day without one. And several state parks in North Texas, including Dinosaur Valley State Park, are in the path of totality when the moon will completely block the face of the sun.

"It won't come for a very long time keep that in mind," said Nicholas Santos a 2nd grader from China Spring.

Enthusiasts say there are benefits to viewing the solar eclipse in nature, as opposed to the big city.

"Just the aspect of being out in nature there's a lot of different things the animals and insects will do as the day turns into night," said Riggs. "We'll just kind of wait and see what happens I'm excited myself."

To reserve your day pass to view the solar eclipse at a Texas State Park, you can head to https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/reservations/ or call (512) 389-8900.