Rare parrot on the loose in Lewisville, "Apparently it just doesn't want to be caught right now"

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

LEWISVILLE – A rare parrot is on the loose in North Texas.

The Lewisville Fire Department says they went to a house on Sandy Beach Road Monday and attempted to catch the bird multiple times, but it kept flying away.

"Apparently it just doesn't want to be caught right now," a LFD spokesperson said.

The owner told firefighters that the bird escaped another time and it took several days for him to catch it.

LFD says it is no longer involved but will assist the owner if it is needed.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 9:53 AM CDT

